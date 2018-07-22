Decomposing body found in Nyamira house, police launch probe

| Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 21st 2018 at 21:40 GMT +3

Police carry the decomposing body of a man was found at River Yala on Thursday. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in his house in Nyamira village, Bondo Sub-County.

The body was rotting at the time it was discovered on Friday by neighbours who said they were alerted by a foul smell emanating from the house.

Nyawita Sub-Location Assistant Chief Mr Walter Omolo said the man lived alone and it was not clear what caused the death.

“The body had decomposed by the time it was discovered and it seems to be a sudden death. Police are investigating,” he said adding that they hoped a postmortem would reveal what caused the death.

According to neighbours who spoke to The Standard, the deceased, Daniel Ouma who operated a shop in the area had been sick for a while.

His failure to open his shop had prompted his neighbours to raise the alarm.Ouma is believed to have died on Tuesday, according to the neighbours.

“When we didn’t see him on Wednesday and Thursday, we assumed that he had gone to their home in Yimbo,” said a neighbour.

Bondo OCPD Ms Harriet Kinya said the body was moved to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary as investigations begin into the incident.

This was after police broke into the house to remove it. The man had not been seen since Tuesday. There were no physical injuries on the body.

In Bondo, another decomposing body of a man was found at River Yala on Thursday.

According to police, it was found with a deep cut on the head and they suspect murder. Investigations are ongoing.

The body was moved to the mortuary for postmortem.