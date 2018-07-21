Father reunited with long-lost daughters Previous Story
Eritrea appoints first ambassador to Ethiopia in two decades

By Reuters | Published Sat, July 21st 2018 at 16:04, Updated July 21st 2018 at 16:08 GMT +3
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L) walks with Eritrea's Foreign minister Osman Saleh Mohammed (R).

Eritrea has appointed its first ambassador to neighboring Ethiopia in two decades, the government said on Saturday, as the former foes pushed on with a rapprochement.

The job went to Semere Russom, Eritrea’s current education minister and former ambassador to the United States, Information Minister Yemane Meskel said on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Ethiopia, Eritrea resumption of diplomatic ties welcome

Since signing an agreement in Asmara on July 9 to restore ties, Eritrean and Ethiopian leaders have moved swiftly to sweep away two decades of hostility since conflict erupted between the two neighbours in the Horn of Africa in 1998.

On Thursday, Ethiopia named Redwan Hussien, formerly Ethiopian ambassador to Ireland, to become Addis Ababa’s representative in Asmara.

The rapprochement was triggered by the taking office in April of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who announced he wanted to implement a peace deal that ended the war.

Both leaders have visited each other and Isaias this week reopened his country’s embassy in Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia’s national carrier Ethiopia Airlines on Wednesday made its first flight to Asmara in two decades and was greeted by dancers waving flags and flowers as families separated by the war and the ensuing hostilities made an emotional reunion.

RELATED TOPICS:
Semere Russom
ethiopia eritrea peace deal
eritrea's ambassador to ethiopia

