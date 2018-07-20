Man charged with defiling 12 year old sister

| Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 21:11 GMT +3

A man was yesterday arraigned in a Nakuru Law Court for defiling a 12 year old sister in their parents house.

Moses Macharia was accused of defiling the 12 year old and a second count of committing an indecent act with a child.

Macharia allegedly committed the act in their mother’s bedroom. The court documents stated that the accused gagged her and raped her. It also states that he threatened to kill her if she told anybody.

“He beat me up and covered my mouth with a piece of cloth. He also did it to another girl,” testified the minor.

The accused alleged that he was 17 years of age but when he underwent an age assessment by the ministry of health, it was determined that he was an adult (over18).

He denied both charges against him and was released on a bond of Sh200,000.

In another court, a 25 year old man who had been charged with defilement was yesterday released on a bond of Sh500,000.

Simion Thuo Njenga allegedly committed the heinous on a nine year old girl at Rigogo Area in Nakuru North on July 18, 2018.

Thuo faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child by touching her genitalia with his hands. He denied the charges. Mention of the case will be on July 25, for the court to fix a hearing date.

