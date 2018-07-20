Anger as Kingi nominates official rejected by assembly

| Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 21:02 GMT +3

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi. [File, Standard]

The Kilifi County assembly has been asked to reconsider a candidate that it rejected earlier this year.

Alio Ibrahim Adan had been cleared by an assembly committee for the post of chief officer for health but was rejected by the county assembly in a plenary session in May.

ALSO READ: Kingi explains ties with DP Ruto

MCAs turned away Mr Adan, citing ‘credibility issues’.

Kadu Asili nominated MCA Humphrey Mwarandu expressed concern about Adan’s academic qualifications after members were presented with two different curriculum vitae.

But Governor Amason Kingi (right) yesterday submitted Adan’s name again.

Mwarakaya MCA Alphonse Mwayaa, the majority chief whip, said he was not aware of the development. He added that he would not support Mr Kingi’s choice.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The president of the Kilifi University Students Association, Fikirini Jacob, accused the governor of trying to impose an unpopular appointee.

The assembly clerk, Silas Mulewa, said he had received Adan’s name on Friday but had yet to present it to for fresh vetting.

“I am waiting for the members to resume to forward his name to the house,” he added.

ALSO READ: We are still beggars even after the handshake, says governor