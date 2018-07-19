Uproar as ward reps give Sh1 billion for their expenses

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 22:24 GMT +3

The decision by members of the county assembly to allocate Sh928 million for allowances and recurrent expenditure has been criticised.

Several leaders accused the legislative arm of the county government of being greedy and pursuing personal interests.

According to the recently passed 2018/19 budget, MCAs allocated Sh1.1 billion to the various operations of the legislative arm, with only Sh226 million earmarked for development.

This has angered residents who have accused both their ward representatives and the assembly leadership of failing to live up to their obligations as ambassadors of prudent spending and financial management oversight.

But the budget and appropriations committee chairman, Dominic Ndambuki, dismissed the criticism, terming it 'pure nonsense'.

One of the residents, Joel Mutuku, termed the MCAs' actions as ‘catastrophic and a huge setback to the spirit of devolution.’

“That kind of allocation is extremely extravagant and insensitive to the plight of residents who need crucial services. They must come to their senses and do what is expected of them,” Mr Mutuku said.

Former Mbiuni MCA Thomas Kasoa described the Sh928 million allocation as 'irrational and impractical'. "I do not even see how the Controller of Budget will approve the allocation."

The health executive, Ruth Mutua, said it was unfortunate that the Sh300 million earlier allocated for healthcare services was slashed in favour of the county assembly, adding that it meant fewer resources to pay allowances to staff, including doctors and nurses.

