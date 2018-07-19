Uhuru’s inner circle takes shape in security reshuffle

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 22:21 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs into law the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill at State House Nairobi. His recent appointments have set tongues wagging. [File, Standard]

Recent changes executed by President Uhuru Kenyatta have generated debate across the political divide.

Many observers say the changes are emboldened by the fact that Uhuru is serving his last term as President and is keen to build a powerful legacy.

ALSO READ: Include Peter Kenneth in government, Uhuru told

In the most recent changes five days ago, which touched on the President’s security, Recce Company Commandant Josephat Kirimi was promoted as the new commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit.

Changes involving his top security detail complete the re-organisation that began in January.

Lieutenant-Colonel Timothy Lekolol from the Kenya Navy was named aide de camp. The President also named new Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) top commanders.

Major-General Fatuma Ahmed, the first Kenyan woman soldier to attain that rank, is the new Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Lieutenant-General Robert Kibochi is the Vice Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces after the retirement of Lieutenant-General Joseph Kasaon.

Army commander

Lieutenant-General Raria Koipaton takes over as Commander of the Kenya Army while Major-General Francis Ogolla is the new Commander of the Kenya Air Force.

At Cabinet level, Uhuru moved Amina Mohammed from Foreign Affairs to replace Fred Matiang’i, who moved to the influential Ministry of Interior and Co-ordination of National Government.

ALSO READ: Obama in low-key arrival

He also retained some Cabinet secretaries such as Henry Rotich (National Treasury), James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure) Charles Keter (Energy) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

The President appointed Lawrence Lenayapa ambassador to The Netherlands after he was replaced by former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua as State House Comptroller.

Mr Lenayapa had served in State House since Uhuru’s election in 2013.

Prior to joining politics, Mr Mbugua had served as Administration Police Commandant until 2012. Many observers say the most recent moves involving top security personnel completes the power picture.

At the time of the changes in January, Uhuru retained Joseph Kinyua as Head of Public Service but transferred the role of Chief of Staff to Nzioka Waita, who is also the Head of Presidential Delivery Unit.

Mr Waita, a UK-trained lawyer, is now in charge of the President’s Delivery Unit, the office of Budget Management, Performance Contracting and Oversight Office, and State Corporations Oversight Office.

His expanded roles have steadied the ship, including bringing order to the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU).

ALSO READ: How imported eggs will ruin Big 4 agenda

Uhuru also named George Kinoti as Director of Criminal Investigations, replacing Ndegwa Muhoro who has been appointed ambassador.

Some argue the changes were inevitable for a president keen on building his legacy and freed from the shackles of the first term where re-election campaigns were a key consideration.

The re-energised war on corruption, including illicit goods, which undermine local manufacturing - one of the President’s four key development areas - has set the tone for his second term.

To demonstrate the resolve to fight counterfeits, which alongside tax evasion robs the country of Sh30 billion annually, Uhuru tasked one of the new appointees to lead the crackdown.

Contraband sugar

Wanyama Musiambo, a former Rift Valley Regional Co-ordinator who is now the Deputy Head of Public Service, has led the crackdown on suspected contraband sugar and other goods.

A press statement on one of the operations targeting a go-down on Mombasa Road had indicated that Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua - a long-serving career public servant - would lead the raid.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i announced the seizure of the contraband sugar at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu Road, signalling the high-level involvement of the operation.

Kanze Dena, who was last week named acting State House spokesperson, taking over from Manoah Esipisu, who had served since 2013, said yesterday only the President could explain what was informing the changes.

ALSO READ: DP Ruto commits 'Big Four' to God

“Only the President is privy to the information and reasons why he is making changes at State House and Cabinet. I will be lying to you if I tell you that I or any other person knows the reasons. He is doing this alone,” Ms Dena said.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said Uhuru was mainstreaming his immediate circle, both at State House and in critical ministries, to align them to his agenda.

“The President is ensuring that everyone in a critical role is focused on nothing else but delivering his legacy projects,” Mr Wambugu said.

National Assembly Leader of Minority John Mbadi said the changes were necessary and focused on helping Uhuru deliver his agenda in his final term.

Political environment

The Orange Democratic Movement party chairman said Uhuru was responding to the changing political environment but needed to do more to secure his legacy.

“The new political dispensation is not purely Jubilee. It is about inclusivity and the fight against corruption. He needs more action from his team,” Mr Mbadi said.

National Assembly Public Accounts Committee Opiyo Wandayi suggested the changes were meant to help the President govern effectively.

ALSO READ: We are over-represented by MPs who do nothing

“It is now more than clear that Uhuru’s legacy will be hinged almost entirely on the fight against corruption. He must singularly focus on it. Forget the Big Four agenda. The remaining time is too short for such an ambitious agenda to create a lasting impact,” said Mr Wandayi, also the Ugunja MP.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr said the changes meant the President was not satisfied with the work some of his officers were doing.