Five people die, three injured in road accident at Kagari

By Standard Reporter | Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 13:45, Updated July 18th 2018 at 13:48 GMT +3

Five people perished and three others were injured in a road accident at Kigari area along Embu-Manyatta road on Wednesday.

The accident involved a van operating as a PSV and a lorry transporting sand.

According to Eastern Police boss Moses Ombati, the PSV driver was trying to overtake at a corner when he rammed into the oncoming lorry.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the mortuary and the injured taken to nearby hospitals.

