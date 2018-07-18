Five people die, three injured in road accident at Kagari

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 13:45, Updated July 18th 2018 at 13:48 GMT +3

Five people perished and three others were injured in a road accident at Kigari area along Embu-Manyatta road on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Making the notorious Salgaa accident black-spot safer

The accident involved a van operating as a PSV and a lorry transporting sand.

According to Eastern Police boss Moses Ombati, the PSV driver was trying to overtake at a corner when he rammed into the oncoming lorry.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the mortuary and the injured taken to nearby hospitals.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.