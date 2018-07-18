Met says cold weather to persist

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 11:06, Updated July 18th 2018 at 12:15 GMT +3

Most parts of the country will continue to experience dry conditions during this cold season, the Meteorological Department has said.

According to the department, in the last one week, the central highlands, including areas around Nairobi, experienced cool cloudy conditions with occasional light rains.

Met Director Stella Aura said daytime maximum temperatures had gone down while minimum temperatures at night had gone up all over the country.

She noted that rainfall was also recorded over the Lake Victoria basin, the highlands west of the Rift Valley, central and south Rift Valley and the coastal strip.

“At the beginning of this month, there was a general increase in rainfall amounts over parts of the western half of the country with a reduction over the coastal region,” Ms Aura said.

The Water Resources Management Authority's weather station in Kapenguria, West Pokot, recorded the highest seven-day total rainfall of 109.3mm. Other areas included Eluuya Girls in Bungoma (102.7mm), Eldoret Airport (99.1mm), Tuthu (94mm), Kapenguria AWS (88.7mm), Kakamega (71.4mm) and Kapsara (50.8mm).

High temperatures

Aura noted that people living at the Coast, who are used to high temperatures, would find it uncommonly cold, adding that the low temperatures were normal for the season.

Temperatures remained high in Wajir, Laikipia, Lamu and Mtwapa, with Mandera recording the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees centigrade while Nyahururu had the lowest daily minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees centigrade.

The weather forecast for next week beginning yesterday indicates that dry conditions are expected to continue over most parts of the country, with a few areas in the Lake Victoria basin, the highlands west of the Rift Valley, central and south Rift Valley likely to receive occasional showers.

“Cool and cloudy conditions will continue to prevail over the central highlands, including Nairobi and parts of the southeast lowlands,” said the director, adding that the weather is expected to be relatively warmer compared to this week.

The forecast indicates the Lake Victoria basin, highlands west of the Rift Valley, central and south Rift Valley are expected to experience morning rains in a few places, breaking into sunny intervals between Saturday and Monday.