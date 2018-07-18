Trouble at the controversial Athi River cement land

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 17th 2018 at 22:59 GMT +3

Stephen Kirai addresses residents of Ndaama village in Athi-River during a meeting after some of their homes that were demolished by armed goons allegedly hired by a city tycoon who claims ownership of their land. [Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

Residents of Ndaama Athi River farm spent Monday night in the cold after they were evicted over a land ownership dispute.

The land was previously owned by a cement company and the residents are now claiming ownership after the Government gave it back to the community.

ALSO READ: MP criticises State on ongoing Mau forest eviction

However, a Nairobi tycoon is also claiming ownership of the land.

Residents claimed that during the eviction, people armed with machetes and other weapons invaded the village after midnight and demolished their houses. They claimed the attackers roughed them up and used bulldozers to bring down their houses.

The locals further alleged the attackers injured some people and stole their property.

The residents claimed they had received threats from the tycoon to vacate the contested land.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Their chairman, Joseph Nzei, yesterday insisted that the land belonged to his group’s members, whom he claimed acquired it from a white settler in 1930.

“This land was handed over to our fathers, who are now dead. We will fight for it to the end. If the alleged land owner is genuine, he should go to court and follow the rule of law to claim the parcel. Why should he destroy our property at night?” asked Mr Nzei.

Security organs

“We were shocked as gangs terrorised us for hours... It come as a shocker to us since we did not get any police reinforcement despite our many distress calls,” said Mr Julius Wambua.

ALSO READ: Fears of a crisis as Mau evictions start

The residents alleged that those who wanted to grab the land were using security organs to intimidate them.

“I am wondering where to start rebuilding my life. My house has been demolished and I and my children have been left in the cold. My children cannot go to school,’’ said Mary Nthenya.

“Our forefathers lived on this piece of land and we are wondering how in a fortnight, a tycoon wants us to leave our inheritance, claiming the land is his,” she added.

The residents appealed to the authorities to intervene and ensure that justice prevailed.

“We call upon our leaders, the Ministry of Lands and all concerned stakeholders to intervene and ensure they get to the bottom of this matter,” said Ann Mwende.

Efforts to get a comment on the incident from area OCPD Shama Wario failed.

ALSO READ: Woman’s body to be exhumed in land dispute