Man, 60, gored to death by buffalo near Masai Mara

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 12:07, Updated July 17th 2018 at 12:15 GMT +3

Buffalos heard at the Masai Mara Game Reserve. [File, Standard]

A 60 year old man has been gored to death by a buffalo while herding his animals at Olchorua area near the world-famous Masai Mara Game Reserve.

Narok West Deputy County Commissioner Simon Osumba, said the deceased identified as Lpaka Kashinka was herding when he was accosted by a male buffalo which gored him leaving him with fatal injuries.

“We were informed the incident happened at around 10am yesterday (Monday) morning. Security team led by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and Kenya police personnel as well as Lemek conservancy rangers toured the scene and confirmed the incident,” said the commissioner.

The administrator said security personnel tracked the buffalo in the thickets and killed it.

The body of the deceased, he said, has since been moved to Narok County Hospital mortuary.

A surge in cases of human-wildlife conflict in the area is being attributed to the increase in length of the grassland savanna occasioned by recent heavy rains.

The incident happens barely a week after another 50-year old man was mauled to death by a pride of lions at Siana area near Olare Orok wildlife conservancy.

According to area Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Warden James Kilel,the deceased identified as Morimpet Ole Kering’ot was heading back to his Manyatta from Olare Orok trading centre at around 9:45pm when he was attacked.

“He (deceased) is said to have been coming from an entertainment joint at the trading center heading to his house which is barely a Kilometer from the center which is the border to the park when he met his death,” said the KWS official.

Wildlife stakeholders led by Nicholas Murero, chair of Narok County Wildlife Forum, have asked KWS to enhance tracking of stray wildlife to curb conflicts with neigbouring communities.

“We have lost some wildlife in retaliatory attacks with community members and we can neither allow lose of human lives to this avoidable conflicts. KWS should up their game,” said the conservationist.