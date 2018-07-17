Weatherman: Brace for cold and dry spell

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 09:45, Updated July 17th 2018 at 09:59 GMT +3

A man quenches his thirst at an earth dam in Muthiru area of Makima ward, Embu. The area was hit by a dry season in January. [File, Standard]

Most parts of the country continue to experience dry conditions during this usually cold June-July-August season.

According to Kenya Meteorological Department, in the last one week, the central highlands including Nairobi areas also experienced cool cloudy conditions with occasional light rains.

KMD Director, Stella Aura says that during last week, the day time maximum temperature decreased and minimum temperatures at night increased in many areas of within the country.

She explains that rainfall was however recorded over the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Central and South Rift Valley and the Coastal Strip.

“At the beginning of this month, there was a general increase in rainfall amounts over parts of the western half of the country with a reduction over the Coastal region,” she said.

She added that at the Coast, people who are high temperatures will find it very cold, though this is normal for this cold season.

The forecast shows that Kapenguria Kenya Water Resources Management Authority (WRMA) in West Pokot County recorded the highest seven-day total rainfall of 109.3mm. Other areas include Eluuya Girls’ (102.7mm) in Bungoma County, Eldoret Airport (99.1mm), Tuthu (94.0mm), Kapenguria AWS (88.7mm), Kakamega (71.4mm) and Kapsara (50.8mm).

Temperature remained high in the areas of Wajir, Laikipia, Lamu and Mtwapa with Mandera recording the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees centigrade while Nyahururu lowest daily minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees centigrade.

The weather forecast for next week beginning today indicates that dry condition is expected to continue over most parts of the country, with a few areas within the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Central and South Rift Valley are likely to receive occasional showers.

“Cool and cloudy conditions will continue to prevail over the Central Highlands, including Nairobi and parts of the Southeast Lowlands,” said the director, adding that temperatures are expected to be relatively warmer compared to the previous week.

The forecast indicates that, the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley (counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia) are expected to experience morning rains over few places breaking into sunny intervals between Saturday and Monday. The remaining mornings are likely to be sunny and afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms are expected over few places.

Northwestern (counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu) are expected to experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy skies in the evening.

Central Highlands (including Nairobi area) (counties of Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka) are expected to experience mainly cool and cloudy mornings with the possibility of light rains/drizzle over few places giving way to sunny intervals. Occasional afternoon/evening light rains may be experienced over few places.

Northeastern (counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo) are expected to experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy skies in the evening.

Southeastern Lowlands (counties of Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta), are expected to experience mainly cool and cloudy mornings breaking into sunny intervals.

The Coastal Strip (counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale) are expected to experience morning showers over few places between Saturday and Monday and sunny intervals likely to dominate the rest of the week.

