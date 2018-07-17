Engage elected leaders, Raila told Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Suspects in drink spike case released on bond

By Nderitu Gichure | Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 09:24, Updated July 17th 2018 at 09:29 GMT +3
Anthony Mathenge Thumari and Jane Wanjiru Ndung’u in court yesterday. They are accused of drugging and robbing bar patrons in Nyeri Town. [Standard].

Two suspects accused of drugging and robbing patrons in bars in Nyeri have been set free on a cash bail of Sh60,000 or Sh80,000 bond.

Anthony Mathenge Thumari and Jane Wanjiru Ndung’u were released by Senior Resident Magistrate Ruth Kefa after denying two charges of stealing and handling stolen property.

ALSO READ: Nyeri dead shun public cemeteries

They were charged with stealing a mobile phone valued at Sh16,000 from Joel Muriithi at Escape Bar in Skuta, Nyeri town.

The complainant, the court heard, was drugged using unknown substance and was abandoned in the hotel’s room on June 30, 2018.

The case will be mentioned next Thursday.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
nyeri
spiking drinks
theft

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Governor, MPs helicopter in emergency landing

Governor, MPs helicopter in emergency landing

Rental firm boss accused of stealing 26 cars

Rental firm boss accused of stealing 26 cars

Why team wants taxes on tea scrapped

Why team wants taxes on tea scrapped

Shock as MCAs conduct heated session in vernacular

Shock as MCAs conduct heated session in vernacular

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited