Suspects in drink spike case released on bond

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 09:24, Updated July 17th 2018 at 09:29 GMT +3

Anthony Mathenge Thumari and Jane Wanjiru Ndung’u in court yesterday. They are accused of drugging and robbing bar patrons in Nyeri Town. [Standard].

Two suspects accused of drugging and robbing patrons in bars in Nyeri have been set free on a cash bail of Sh60,000 or Sh80,000 bond.

Anthony Mathenge Thumari and Jane Wanjiru Ndung’u were released by Senior Resident Magistrate Ruth Kefa after denying two charges of stealing and handling stolen property.

They were charged with stealing a mobile phone valued at Sh16,000 from Joel Muriithi at Escape Bar in Skuta, Nyeri town.

The complainant, the court heard, was drugged using unknown substance and was abandoned in the hotel’s room on June 30, 2018.

The case will be mentioned next Thursday.

