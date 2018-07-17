Gideon: Focus on President's Big Four agenda, not succession politics

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 16th 2018 at 23:38 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (center) with former Senator Zipporah Kittony (right) and Baringo Women Representative Gladwel Cheruiyot during a Church service and a fundraising at AIC Emining in Baringo County. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has refuted claims that he has announced his candidature for the presidency in 2022.

Gideon, in a statement sent to newsrooms, said contrary to reports that appeared in a section of the media, his focus was on supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four agenda and not the 2022 succession politics.

"The 2022 agenda is not a matter of discussion or focus right now. I have geared my energy towards supporting the President's Big Four agenda, which I believe will translate positively to all facets of the Kenyan Society," he said.

He added that the country's development agenda and addressing security issues were of utmost importance, and in particular the people of Baringo, whom he represents.

“I did not at any given time while presiding over funds drive at AIC church in Emining, Mogotio sub-county, over the weekend say that I will vie for the presidency in 2022. This brings to question the source of the information in a section of mainstream and social media regarding my intents,” said Gideon.

The senator, who is the Kanu party chairman, said he was fully behind the implementation of President Uhuru's Big Four agenda of universal health, industrialisation, housing and food security.

He said it was too early for leaders to engage in politics, hardly a year after a gruelling general election.

"Coming from the general elections, I am cognisant of the fact that the country needs development and the President has set the pace, which I fully support," he said, adding that succession politics should not dominate Kenya's agenda.

Gideon said 2022 succession politics was an emotive issue that easily generated excitement in, pointing out that there has been misinformation in the media regarding his candidature.

Uhuru has in the past asked political leaders to stop engaging on 2022 politics and instead focus on working for the people.

