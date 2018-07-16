Sh2.8b bank likely to delay over cash Previous Story
Matiangi in tight spot as MPs crown him Abagusii Spokesman

By Stanley Ongwae | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:50 GMT +3
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (right) chats with Permanent Secretary Environment and Forestry Susan Mochache and Nyamira County Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru (left) at Sironga Sevent Day Adventist Church in Nyamira County. [Sammy Omingo/Standard]

Nine Gusii MPs have urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to take up the role of the community's spokesman.

The MPs,who had accompanied the CS for a funds drive at Sironga SDA church, said the community wanted someone who could defend their interests and that Dr Matiang'i fit the bill.

Being a public servant, the CS is not allowed to delve into politics. Former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae, who has retired from politics, held the position of the community's spokesman for many years.

The MPs, among them Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) and Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), said they were confident the CS would represent the community well.

