County thrown into crisis as executive rejects budget bill

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:01 GMT +3

Geoffrey Nyamiaka, assistant Sergeant at Arms lifts up the House's mace during the official inauguration of the second Assembly on July 7, 2017. [Stanley Ongwae/Standard]

Nyamira County has been thrown into a financial crisis after the Executive declined to sign the Budget and Appropriations Bill 2018/2019.

The control of more than Sh1.9 billion development vote out of the Sh6.5 billion estimates is the bone of contention between the Executive and the County Assembly. The Executive termed the Bill an illegal document which does not reflect the requisite planning demands of the county.

In the new planning model crafted by Magombo Ward MCA Richard Onyinkwa who is also the chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, residents of respective wards will have the final say on the projects they want implemented.

The assembly had committed the development vote of Sh1.9 billion in equal portion to every ward.

Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo dismissed the budget, saying it was a mere costing document which was drafted with misinformation.

“The House received well-drafted budget estimates from the Executive, but on their volition, they mutilated it, making it akin to a ward development budget,” he said.

But the Budget Committee’s chairman Richard Onyinkwa said the Bill was properly drawn. He said the Executive failed to draft a proper annual development plan.