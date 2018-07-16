Sh2.8b bank likely to delay over cash Next Story
Debt-ridden sugar firms to miss ASK show Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nyanza

County thrown into crisis as executive rejects budget bill

By Stanley Ongwae | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:01 GMT +3
Geoffrey Nyamiaka, assistant Sergeant at Arms lifts up the House's mace during the official inauguration of the second Assembly on July 7, 2017. [Stanley Ongwae/Standard]

Nyamira County has been thrown into a financial crisis after the Executive declined to sign the Budget and Appropriations Bill 2018/2019.

The control of more than Sh1.9 billion development vote out of the Sh6.5 billion estimates is the bone of contention between the Executive and the County Assembly. The Executive termed the Bill an illegal document which does not reflect the requisite planning demands of the county.

ALSO READ: Budget estimates debate flops

In the new planning model crafted by Magombo Ward MCA Richard Onyinkwa who is also the chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, residents of respective wards will have the final say on the projects they want implemented.

The assembly had committed the development vote of Sh1.9 billion in equal portion to every ward.

Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo dismissed the budget, saying it was a mere costing document which was drafted with misinformation.

“The House received well-drafted budget estimates from the Executive, but on their volition, they mutilated it, making it akin to a ward development budget,” he said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

But the Budget Committee’s chairman Richard Onyinkwa said the Bill was properly drawn. He said the Executive failed to draft a proper annual development plan.

RELATED TOPICS:
Budget and Appropriations Bill
nyamira county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Old wine, new skins: Ruto accused of relaunching old projects

Old wine, new skins: Ruto accused of relaunching old projects

MCAs fight over roads to their homes

MCAs fight over roads to their homes

Police hunt for deacon accused of defiling 13-year-old girl

Police hunt for deacon accused of defiling 13-year-old girl

Exposed: How Nyamira County is losing Sh14m yearly to ghost workers

Exposed: How Nyamira County is losing Sh14m yearly to ghost workers

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyanza

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited