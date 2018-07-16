Debt-ridden sugar firms to miss Kisumu ASK show

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 21:54 GMT +3

Meshack Onyango attends to some of the crops that will be exhibited at the Kisumu annual show at Mamboleo. The annual event will kick off on July 24, 2018 and more than 115 exhibitors are expected to showcase their items. [Collins Oduor/Standard]

Sugar companies in Nyanza region will for the first time in many years miss this year’s Kisumu regional Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show due to hard economic times facing the sector.

Nyanza regional ASK show chairman Caleb Oguya, said so far only Sony Sugar Company had showed interest in participating.

Sugar companies that have been participating in the show in the past include Muhoroni and Chemelil.

“The cost of preparing their stands for the show is expensive and currently, most of them cannot afford it,” said Oguya.

The show, set to start on July 24 at Mamboleo showground, will bring together exhibitors from 14 counties that form the Lake Basin Economic Bloc.

“In promoting innovation and technology in agriculture trade, the show will showcase new technological innovations and developments,” said Oguya.

He said one exhibitor plans to exhibit more than 18 innovations in the agricultural sector.

Oguya said agriculture is a critical and very important sector and the show would be an appropriate forum for exhibitors to showcase their innovations and exchange ideas.

“It is a platform to share development on economic matters among the people of the 14 counties while exchanging innovative ideas,” he said.

He said that by using new technologies, farmers do not need big acreage of land to earn at least Sh30, 000 per month.

He encouraged individual farmers and growers’ cooperatives and students to visit the show. He promised that they will be able to learn and benefit from knowledge on new technologies and innovations for the control of pests and diseases, as well as value addition.

The show will be officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta and graced by governors of the 14 counties that form the Lake Basin Economic Bloc.