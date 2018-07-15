Touch down: Barack Obama jets in

| Published Sun, July 15th 2018 at 13:25, Updated July 15th 2018 at 15:12 GMT +3

Former US President Barack Obama has landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport amidst a hushed reception.

Obama arrival is a stark contrast to his Friday July 24, 2015 visit when there was complete shutdown from air and land.

Security has been beefed up along Mombasa road and roads leading to State House.

Obama who arrived a few minutes after 1pm is expected to head to State House Nairobi from the airport to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga. The two leaders will hold a closed-door meeting.

Tomorrow, he will leave for his ancestral home in K’Ogelo in Siaya County.

His plane is expected to land at Kisumu International Airport before proceeding to his ancestral village which is 70km away.

This is the third time he is visiting his father’s ancestral home and the first time since 2006. During this short stay, he will launch a youth centre.

Later on Monday evening, Obama will travel to South Africa where he will give the annual Nelson Mandela Lecture. He is also expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

More to follow.

