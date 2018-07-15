West Pokot joins Frontier Counties Development Council

| Published Sun, July 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 14th 2018 at 22:30 GMT +3

West Pokot GovernorJohn Lonyangapuo. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo (pictured) has joined his counterparts from northern Kenya counties demanding Sh14 billion equalisation fund.

Prof Lonyangapuo said the marginalised counties have suffered since independence and every attempt to make Kenya look prosperous has ignored the potential of the northern counties.

“We saw hope during the launch of the Constitution in 2010, but equalisation funds remain inaccessible by communities that deserve it most and largely remain illiterate, and plagued by underdevelopment,” he said. Speaking after West Pokot County was admitted to the regional bloc of Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC), the governor said time was right for the National Treasury to release the funds.

FCDC chair and Mandera Governor Ali Roba said the kitty would spur infrastructure development in northern Kenya and improve the living standards of pastoral communities.

Governors Roba, Lonyangapuo, Mohamed Ali (Marsabit), Mohammed Abdi (Wajir) and Ali Korane (Garissa) urged the government to fast track disbursement of the funds.

“We are sensing danger through policy reforms using tyranny of numbers targeting National Assembly to change what is due to marginalised counties by changing the law,” the Mandera governor told journalists after a workshop to discuss development master plan for the 10 FCDC counties.

“I want to challenge my brothers and sisters who are opposed to equalization funds to assess how much national investment has occurred in favored counties like Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Embu, Meru and Kakamega yet our people do not complain. Give us what is due to us,” added Roba.

The leaders said lack of good roads, clean water, airports and electricity had retarded development in the region.

Facilitators at the meeting were former Economic Planning Permanent Secretaries Dr Edward Sambili, Dr Mohammed Isahakia. [Stephen Mkawale]

