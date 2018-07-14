Eritrea's Isaias Afwerki in historic Ethiopia visit Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Speeding car in Somali capital explodes after police shoot at it

By Reuters | Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 15:43, Updated July 14th 2018 at 15:53 GMT +3

A speeding car exploded in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday after it was shot at by police near the president’s residence, a police officer said.

“The police suspected the speeding car, fired at it and so it exploded outside the hotels near the presidential palace,” Major Mohamed Hussein told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear what the car contained.

In past incidents, al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab have used car bombs to target government buildings in the capital.

Al Shabaab wants to topple Somalia’s central government, expel the African Union-mandated peace keeping force AMISOM and establish a government based on its own strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

An aerial view shows the downtown of Mogadishu, Somalia February 14, 2018. [REUTERS]

RELATED TOPICS:
car bombs
speeding car
car explodes
Mogadishu
Al Shabaab
terrorism

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited