Students alleged to have torched a dormitory to remain in custody

By Jack Murima | Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 10:57, Updated July 14th 2018 at 11:14 GMT +3
Suspected Makhokho Secondary School students with three watch men and a boarding master leaving court. [Duncan Ocholla/Standard]

A magistrate has ordered 10 students from Makhokho Secondary School suspected to have set their school’s dormitory on fire be remanded.

Kakamega Resident Magistrate William Lopokoiyit ordered that the students Juvenile Remand Home for four days as investigations continue.

The magistrate further ordered boarding master Chrispen Mboya and three watchmen be remanded at Kakamega Police Station.

Investigating officer Godfrey June asked for more time to complete the probe into the fire that razed down a 150-bed dormitory.

According to the investigating officer, the students will be charged with arson while the other four will face charges of failing to prevent felony. “The officers need to conduct tests to ascertain if the fire was caused by deliberate arson,” read part of the affidavit.

A Form Three student believed to be the main suspect was arrested by detectives in Nakuru when he tried to flee and was made to travel back to aid the investigation process.

It is reported that students set the dormitory ablaze on Tuesday in protest against acting school Principal Steady Ligono.

The students want Mr Ligono to leave. The matter will be mentioned on July 19.

