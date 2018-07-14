KDF impersonator gets three years behind bars

| Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 10:57, Updated July 14th 2018 at 11:44 GMT +3

[Courtesy]

A man who impersonated a Kenya Defence Forces officer has been sentenced to three years in jail after he was found guilty by a Nakuru court.

Alex Odhiambo Nungo presented himself to Pauline Mokeira as a KDF officer with intent to defraud her in Race Course, Nakuru.

He faced a second count of stealing a phone worth Sh12,000, the property of Mildred Mary Mathenge on August 12, 2017 at Nakuru War Memorial Hospital.

He faced a third count of obtaining Sh7,500 from Ms Mathenge by pretending that he can secure for her a job.