Malewa location chief in Nyandarua found dead

Published Sat, July 14th 2018

The Gachuha (swing) bridge on Malewa River that is used by people walking between Nakuru and Nyandarua Counties. [Courtesy]

Shock has gripped Ndaranja Mbili village in Kipipiri, Nyandarua County after residents woke up to find the body of Malewa location chief at the Malewa river bridge.

The Chief Paul Nyota was heading home when he allegedly drowned in Malewa River but his body got stuck at the bridge.

According to residents he was reportedly drunk having spent the better part of the day in a drinking spree.

A resident James Mathenge said that the body was spotted by school going children who alerted other residents.

“The chief was last spotted in a pub in a nearby trading center and we believe he was walking home at night when he drowned since the river has broken its banks. School going children spotted the body and upon reaching the site, we were shocked to find that it is our area chief,” he said.

He noted that they alerted the police who later moved to the scene and collected the body.

The chief has reportedly been on the spot over his drinking habits and has earlier been served with warning letters over the same.

Kipipiri OCPD Charles Rotich confirmed the incident saying that investigations had been launched into the matter.

“This is a sad incident but we are investigating the incident to establish what really happened,” he noted.

The body was moved to JM Kariuki memorial hospital mortuary in Ol Kalou.

