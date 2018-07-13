County losing Sh90 million a year on ghost workers Next Story
EACC investigates irregular hiring in Kisumu County

By Kevine Omollo | Published Fri, July 13th 2018
Kisumu County Governor Anyang' Nyong'o. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has launched investigations into allegations of irregular appointments at the Kisumu county government.

In a letter to the county through County Secretary Olang’o Onudi, the commission questions various unspecified recruitment within the financial year 2017-2018.

The letter seen by The Standard and authenticated by the commission’s Western Kenya branch, has directed the CS to submit original documents pertaining to the qualification of the individuals recruited within the period as well as appointment documents as provided for in law.

Documents demanded, either as original or certified copies, include budget approval for the filing of the vacant positions, advertisements for the vacant positions and list of applicants for the vacant positions.

Also demanded are minutes of shortlisting and interviews of the candidates by the public service board, county assembly’s approval for the filing of the vacant posts and letters of offer to the successful candidates.

“Also provide payment schedule for the county executive personnel for the period of March, April and May 2018 and any other relevant documents,” read in the letter signed by Grace Omweri, who was acting as the commission’s Western Kenya region in charge by June 5, this year.

Commission officials said the probe was initiated after complaints by a resident who questioned the appointments, which the complainant claimed did not follow due process.

The officials, however, said divulging more information into the process would interfere with the ongoing investigations.

“What we can confirm is that investigations are on, but at this stage we cannot get deep into the issue because it is still at very early stages,” said an official who sought anonymity.

County Director of Communication Alloyce Ager yesterday confirmed that the office of the County Secretary had already responded to the queries raised by the commission, and were waiting for further direction.

