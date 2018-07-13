IEBC in court to save Machakos Governor Mutua

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 12th 2018 at 20:39 GMT +3

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. [File, Standard]

The electoral commission has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the Court of Appeal's nullification of the election of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

City lawyer Kimani Muhoro, who is representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the election petition, is seeking several reliefs in the highest court, among them, a declaration that Dr Mutua was validly elected and declared governor.

The electoral agency is also seeking a declaration to be issued that they conducted the Machakos County governorship election in a free, fair and a credible manner in accordance with the Constitution, the Election Act and other relevant laws.

On June 8 this year, Court of Appeal judges William Ouko, Mohhamed Warsame and Gatembu Kairu nullified Mutua’s election following the appeal lodged by former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti, who lost to Mutua.

However, Dr Mutua, dissatisfied with the development, moved to the Supreme Court where he successfully obtained stay orders pending hearing and determination of his appeal.