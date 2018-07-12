Man arrested for allegedly insulting Governor on Facebook

| Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 13:11, Updated July 12th 2018 at 13:16 GMT +3

A 32-year old man was Wednesday evening arrested by detectives for allegedly posting an obscene insult against top county leadership on social media-Facebook.

According to area County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zachary Kariuki, the suspected man identified as Senteu Sadera is said to have posted on Facebook insinuating that the county leaders were ‘devil worshippers’.

Mr Kariuki said the man posted the injurious message through his Facebook handle to a Facebook group known as “Narok Let’s Talk”on July 9 this year.

The man is said to has posted that prayers ought to be held for the county leadership as it was headed to the dogs and the Governor Samuel Tunai was a ‘devil’ prompting the undercover officers to launch an investigation where they arrested him at his house at Total estate.

“The post also termed the County assembly Majority Leader Benard Torome as a devil worshipper and that the County Senator Ledama ole Kina had allegedly sold his soul to the ‘devil’ and that the MCAs were executive’s bark dogs,” said Mr Kairuki.

The assembly Majority leader has already recorded the statement on behalf of the county and was still waiting for more complainants over the post to come forward.

The county top detective also said they were probing the administrator of the said group/blog as he was supposed to regulate the content being posted in the group by members.

Mr Kariuki said the man shall appear in court soon to face the charges of publishing the obscene content via social media.

Two months ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a new law that outlaws the abuse of people on social media where offenders convicted for sharing “false” or “fictitious” information and propagating hate speech will be liable to a fine of Sh5 million, or sentenced to two years in jail, or both.

Violations to be penalized under the law include cyber-espionage, false publications, child pornography, computer-borne forgery, cyber-stalking and cyber-bullying among others, the statement said, without spelling out the penalties.

Proponents of the law, including the legislators who pushed it through parliament, say the proliferation of social media has given rise to new crimes including online scams, which were not covered by previous laws.