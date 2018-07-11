New police station to be demolished in row Next Story
Former sugar firm director petitions DPP for political pressure in his charges

By Jack Murima | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 22:25 GMT +3

A man facing fraud charges has petitioned the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate his claims that a Cabinet secretary is among those influencing his prosecution.

Michael Washika Khacheso, a former director of Mumias Outgrowers Sacco, now Nitunze Sacco, has written to the DPP to look into his claims that the charges involving Sh50 million are politically-motivated.

Mr Khacheso, who was expected in court yesterday to answer charges of stealing and conspiracy to defraud the sacco, did not turn up as he was reported to be bedridden.

Through lawyer Charles Malalah, Khacheso, 75, told Kakamega Resident Magistrate William Lopokoiyit that he was unwell and that doctors had recommended bed rest.

In the letter to DPP Noordin Haji dated June 19, Khacheso, who was the acting chief executive officer of the sacco, wanted his claims of political interference in the case to be investigated.

Political players

“Significant but disturbing is that these investigations were conducted by local political players who have proclaimed in public (and in private) to ‘fix’ our client. A Cabinet secretary has hijacked this investigation process and asserted undue pressure to influence the outcome of the investigations,” read the letter.

Khacheso said he retired from the sacco in 2002 but was recalled in January 2015 to act as a pro bono CEO of Nitunze.

According to the charge sheet, he will be required to answer five charges, among them conspiracy to defraud and stealing Sh50m.

Three former directors of the sacco were yesterday charged with 10 counts of conspiracy to defraud and stealing. Peter Oduor, Protus Opondo and Francis Omosinde were charged with stealing Sh9 million.

They all denied the charges before Magistrate Lopokoiyit and were released on a Sh5 million bond.

