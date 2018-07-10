For years, ex- government pathologist Njue defied order to close college, court told

| Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 00:15 GMT +3

Moses Njue Gachoki in the dock at a Milimani court. He was accused of harvesting the heart of Timothy Mwandi that came to his possession by virtue of his proffession as a Pathologist. [George Njunge/Standard]

Former chief pathologist Moses Njue and his family defied a State directive to close a medical college, a witness told court.

Dr Njue (pictured) and who currently serves as the Embu Level Five Hospital CEO, his wife Lucy Kanyari, their son Lemuel Muriithi and Evans Nyagaka were yesterday in court for the start of their trial.

They are charged with operating King’s Medical College in Narumoru without approval from the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB).

Curriculum

Appearing before Nyeri Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua, two members from KMLTTB told the court the college had defied a year-long order to cease operations.

Wilson Njeru said the board had resolved to shut down the college on October 11, 2016 but Dr Njue and his team defied the orders and went on admitting students to the unaccredited institution.

Njeru said an audit conducted on the college found that it did not adhere to the curriculum, admitted students without the minimum requirements and did not have enough lecturers. He said they recommended its closure until the conditions were met.

However, he said, the college was still operational despite the orders, to their surprise. "We had two of our officers pose as a parent and student and they were issued with an admission letter and led to class," Mr Njeru testified in court yesterday.

He told the court some of the school's officials had incited students against them when they went to enforce the closure notice on January 29, prompting a scuffle that resulted in the assault of an officer.

Njue's son Muriithi and Nyagaka, a student at the college, are facing charges of resisting arrest, obstructing and assaulting a police officer who had visited the college to enforce the closure orders.

Njue's lawyer John Abwuor told the court KMLTTB had issued King's College a provisional licence and did not have the mandate to shut it down.

Another witness

Purity Kimathi, another witness, said the provisional permit was issued on condition that the college maintains the standards. "They did not meet the compliance standards required by the court and we had to take action," she said.

The hearing will continue on September 12.

Last month, Njue was charged in a Meru court with stealing a heart while performing an postmortem examination.

In May, he was charged with stealing a heart from the body of Timothy Mwandi Muumbo at Lee Funeral Home three years ago. He denied both charges and was released on bail.