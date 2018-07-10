BREAKING NEWS
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quits
Police still pursuing man who killed son over avocado

By Darlington Manyara | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 9th 2018 at 22:52 GMT +3
Purity Kawira, mother of killed boy. [Peter Muthomi, Standard]

Police in Tigania East are still looking for a man who allegedly killed his 12-year-old son for apparently stealing avocados from a neighbour’s farm.

The man allegedly beat his son to death on June 27 at Mbaranga village. He is at large.

Tigania East police boss Samuel Koskei said they had launched a manhunt after the father of two was linked to the killing.

Mbaranga Chief David Kibore yesterday said they were acting on reports that the suspect was at the weekend spotted in Mutuati, Igembe North.

Witnesses said the suspect, a driver, descended on his two children – son and daughter – over claims that they had embarrassed him by stealing avocados from the neighbour’s farm.

The man’s wife (above) said her husband also accused her of not disciplining the children before he went looking for the children who had been hiding at a neighbour’s home.

“After realising the matter had been reported to us, my children went to hide at our neighbour’s home. They feared their father because he frequently disciplined them over wayward behaviour,” she said.

She said her husband brought the children to their house at around 2am and beat them using a pipe.

The following morning, the boy, a Standard Five pupil at Mbaranga Primary School, succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the beating.

The younger sister aged eight was injured on the legs and hands. One of her ankles was also cracked.

