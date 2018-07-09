Patel Dam owner out on bail Previous Story
50-year-old man mauled by lions on his way home

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 15:08, Updated July 9th 2018 at 15:19 GMT +3
The pride of lions attacked the man near Masai Mara Game Reserve on July 9. [File, Standard]

A 50-year-old man was on Sunday night mauled to death by a pride of lions at Siana area.

According to area Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) warden James Kilel, Morimpet ole Kering’ot was heading back home from Olare Orok trading centre at around 9:45pm when he was attacked.

“He is said to have been coming from an entertainment joint at the trading center, which borders the Masai Mara game reserve when he met his death,” he said.

According to Mr Kilel, KWS responded to distress calls from the residents but only found pieces of clothes and bones at the scene.

“They told us they had heard lions roaring at night, we followed the foot prints and confirmed that he had been killed,” said Mr Kilel.

He said it was up to the man's family to follow up on compensation.

“We encourage the family to follow the due procedure, including filing for compensation with the chief, police and our offices,” said Kilel. 

