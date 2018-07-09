Man’s death puzzle as two autopsy results differ Previous Story
Six suspects arrested over Mwea shoot-out

By Munene Kamau | Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 20:31 GMT +3

The police have arrested six people accused of terrorising residents. A car and motorcycle suspected to have been used by the suspects to commit crimes were impounded.

The most recent incident involved the fatal shooting of a trader and her shop attendant a week ago. During the July 1 incident, Margaret Muthoni, 40 and her nephew Stephen Macharia,36, were shot dead by the suspected gang members who fled on a motorcycle and left two of her employees seriously injured.

County Commissioner Mohamed Birik said more suspects were still at large. “We have good leads on the whereabouts of the remaining gang members. We urge them to surrender before it’s too late," he said.

 

