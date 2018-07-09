I support handshake for sake of country's unity, says Wetang'ula

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 19:57 GMT +3

Father James Kariuki greets Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula yesterday when he attended the mass at the church.He was accompanied with Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and former Kakamega Senator Bonnie Khalwale. (Kamau Maichuhie, Standard)

Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula yesterday declared his support for the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, the two political rivals during last year’s General Election on March 9 met and announced they would work to unite the country.

The handshake between the two leaders came after months of political tensions after a divisive election.

Not everyone was receptive to the handshake though, with NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musali Mudavadi (ANC) and Wetang’ula (Ford-Kenya) crying foul that Mr Odinga did not involve them in the deal with the president.

Time ripe

But speaking yesterday at Saint Peters and Paul Catholic Church in Kiambu town, Wetang’ula said he is in support of any unity pact meant to unite the country and reduce divisive politics and negative ethnicity.

Wetangula said time was ripe for the country to have mature politics that is guided by respect.

“As a people, we have to appreciate the fact that we only have one Kenya and if we destroy this country,the consequences will be too dire to contemplate,’said Wetangula.

He said he, Kalonzo and Mudavadi had no problem with the handshake that is meant to bring unity and reconciliation between Jubilee Party and NASA.

He said before January 30 when Mr Odinga was sworn in as the peoples’ president, they had called on the president to sit down with them and iron out issues.

