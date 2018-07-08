Fire rocks two schools in Murang'a

| Published Sun, July 8th 2018 at 15:17, Updated July 8th 2018 at 15:20 GMT +3

Two secondary schools in Murang’a over the weekend experienced fire incidents which destroyed property worth millions of shillings.

The affected institutions are Murang’a High and Dr Kiano Boys High schools in Murang’a East and Kangema sub counties respectively.

At Dr Kiano Boys High school in Kangema, 80 students lost their personal effects after a dormitory went up in flames after 10 pm.

The fire started when the students were in the dining hall watching World Cup matches.

The calamity is said to have occurred after some students who had been sent home to collect fees balances sneaked in the compound without knowledge of the administration.

Kangema Education Officer Mr Paul Mungai said no injuries had been reported but six students suspected to had been involved were undergoing interrogation at the local police station.

“We have launched investigations into the incident hoping to get into the root cause of the problem,” said Mungai.

At Murang’a high school, a cubicle hosting eight students went up in flames in the afternoon before it was contained.

The students lost their personal effects during the fire that occurred when some parents were in the school and participated in putting it off.

The fire is the second after the first that occurred in the school.

The school administration remained tight lipped over the incident but Murang’a East Deputy County Commissioner Mr Etiyang Okaka said investigations have been launched to establish actual cause of the fire.

“A team of CID officers have been tasked to conduct investigations on cause of the fire,” said Okaka.

Local education officer Richard Ng’ang’a visited the school on Saturday night for inspection of the destroyed cubicle.

“The situation had normalized and there is no cause of alarm as parents are aware of the incident as it happened when some were in school,” said Ng’ang’a.

Murang’a County Government Rescue crew contained the fire before it spread to other cubicles.

