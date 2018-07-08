Kanja appointed GSU commandant in mini police changes

| Published Sun, July 8th 2018 at 10:56, Updated July 8th 2018 at 11:09 GMT +3

Douglas Kirocho Kanja at a press conference in 2015. [File, Standard]

Former Kilifi County police boss Douglas Kirocho Kanja has been appointed the commandant, General Service Unit (GSU).

Kanja who was until recently the deputy commandant in GSU takes over from Stephen Chelimo who has retired from the service after attaining the mandatory age.

GSU is the single biggest, elite and key unit in police operations.

In the changes announced by police headquarters, former long serving personal assistant to Inspector General of police Patrick Tito was named the commandant of Diplomatic Police Unit.

Tito replaced Charles Mwau who drowned in floods in April, 2018 in Makueni.

Central regional police commander Francis Munyambu was moved to Rift Valley in the same capacity. Munyambu swapped positions with Solomon Makau.

The changes in Rift Valley and Central are meant to bolster operations against increasing cases of banditry which has claimed many lives. Those killed include police officers. More officers have been moved to the regions amid ongoing operations.

More changes are expected in the service following retirements of senior officers.

Tens of other junior officers were moved in the changes. Police headquarters termed the changes normal to help their operations.