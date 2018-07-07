Jubilee MP dresses down Ruto allies over Uhuru’s lifestyle audit Previous Story
Stop dragging President Uhuru’s family into sugar scandal, Ainabkoi MP warns

By Silah Koskei and Titus Too | Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 19:01, Updated July 7th 2018 at 19:08 GMT +3
Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut responds to a phone call before addressing the press in Eldoret on Saturday. The MP accused some Jubilee leaders, saying they are undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta's family. [Photo: Peter Ochieng/Standard]

Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut has hit out at MPs Cornelly Serem (Aldai) and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi for dragging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family into the sugar scandal and lifestyle audit.

Mr Chepkut accused the legislators of disrespecting the president's family.

“It is wrong to speak ill of the family of the late Jomo Kenyatta who struggled for this nation. The same leaders have been mentioning people’s names particularly ordinary Kenyans such as Muhoho Kenyatta who was not given a chance to defend himself,” he said.

Chepkut challenged the legislators to withdraw the remarks and apologise to the First Family.

But the Kapseret MP who spoke to The Standard via telephone on Saturday said he speaks on behalf of the community and he has no regrets over the remarks.

“I stand by what I said. I will never apologise and will not respond to Chepkut. Me to apologise? To who?” posed Sudi.

Serem was not available for comment.

RELATED TOPICS:
sugar scandal
Kenyatta family
contraband sugar

