Sackings after PM stranded at airport Next Story
Three-year-old boy drowns in toilet Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Politician arrested for 'insulting' President Magufuli

By BBC | Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 09:20, Updated July 7th 2018 at 09:23 GMT +3
Tanzanian President John Magufuli.The president has come under criticism for his alleged attempts to curb the freedom of expression.

A senior leader of a Tanzanian opposition party has been arrested for insulting President John Magufuli.

He’s the latest in a line of several citizens and politicians who have been detained on similar charges.

ALSO READ: USA reasserts itself in the region

Posting a question “Who is the President, really?” on his Facebook page was enough to get Julius Mtatiro arrested.

Police detained him as they found this phrase offensive to the president. They went on to search Mr Mtatiro’s home for the device used to post on social media.

Mr Mtatiro had reposted in solidarity with a young man in North Western Tanzania, who originally raised the question on his Facebook page and himself got arrested three days ago.

Rights activists have been criticising the Tanzanian authorities for suppressing free speech.

But the government says unlimited freedom of expression may result into a breach of peace.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Tanzania
President John Magufuli
Politician

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kagere: Simba is in my heart

Kagere: Simba is in my heart

Somali national accused of attempting to kill politician has a date with court

Somali national accused of attempting to kill politician has a date with court

Magufuli shuffles cabinet, sacks home affairs minister

Magufuli shuffles cabinet, sacks home affairs minister

Inside Kenya's trade war with her neighbours

Inside Kenya's trade war with her neighbours

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited