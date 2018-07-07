Family, farmers in battle over land Previous Story
Missing teenager retrieved from well

By Munene Kamau | Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 09:11, Updated July 7th 2018 at 09:18 GMT +3
[Courtesy]

The body of a five-year-old boy who went missing from Kangu village, Nyangati Ward, two days ago has been found in a 30-foot well. 

David Kariuki's body was retrieved from the borehole by the county Fire and Rescue Brigade. According to Geoffrey Comba, the victim's father, Kariuki left school on Thursday afternoon and was dropped near the family home by a boda boda rider. 

“At about 5 pm, I alerted his grandmother who stays with him that the child was not yet home," the grief stricken father said.

A search party comprising neighbours and friends discovered the body in the borehole.

