National Police reservists shot and wound three women in a chang'aa raid

| Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 20:47 GMT +3

Security agencies are in a spot again after three women were shot and seriously injured by police reservists in Endebess, Trans-Nzoia County.

The victims were caught in the crossfire after the reservists opened fire indiscriminately to ward off residents who attacked them during a raid on illicit brew in Khwalenge village.

Claire Nelima, Monica Wanjala and Lilian Nelima sustained gunshot wounds on the legs during the 1.30 pm incident on Thursday and are admitted to Kitale Level 5 hospital.

Claire's left leg was shattered by the bullet and she is expected to undergo reconstructive surgery. She was heading to school to pick her daughter when she was hit by a bullet.

“I was heading to school to pick my daughter and I don’t know why the reservist turned his gun on me,” she said. Monica and Lillian also suffered gunshot wounds on their legs.

“I was serving my children food outside the house when I heard gunshots. I realised my leg was bleeding when taking the children inside the house,” Lilian said.

Claire was at a shop when she was hit by a bullet. Endebess Deputy County Commissioner Peter Maina visited the victims in hospital and promised to launch investigations into the incident.