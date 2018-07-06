Two policemen held in Briton's murder case

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 5th 2018 at 20:12 GMT +3

From left: Police officers Naftali Chege, Charles Munyiri Muganda and Ismael Baraka at the Mombasa Law Court yesterday. They denied involvement in the death of a Briton. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Two policemen implicated in the killing of a British aristocrat were yesterday detained as a judge issued a warrant of arrest for a third one.

A fourth officer was released on bond after he produced a document from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) indicating he was unwell.

“I will not give my ruling on bond today (yesterday) and Naftali Chege and Ismail Barak will be remanded at Shimo la Tewa pending my ruling on their application on July 19," Justice Erick Ogola said.

"For Charles Munyiri, I will free him on his free bond due to his health, as has been demonstrated in the letter from KNH,” he added. The suspects have denied having a hand in the death of British aristocrat Alexander Monson in Diani six years ago.

“But for [John] Pamba he will be charged separately because his case is consolidated with this one, where the suspects have taken plea and denied the charge,” Justice Ogola said, adding that the warrant of arrest he issued yesterday remained active.

On June 28, a magistrate leading an inquest into Mr Monson’s unsolved death recommended their arrest and prosecution after finding that they were prime suspects in the killing.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840