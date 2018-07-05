Police restore calm at Narok school after scare leaflets found

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 14:47, Updated July 5th 2018 at 14:55 GMT +3

Maasai Girls Secondary School entrance. Police quelled a looming strike at the school after some leaflets threatening to burn down dormitories were found at the school compound. (Robert Kiplagat, Standard)

Security agencies were Thursday forced to quell tension at a girls’ secondary school in Narok after unknown persons dropped leaflets threatening to burn dormitories at the institution.

The agencies led by area County Commissioner George Natembeya held a meeting Thursday at Maasai Girls Secondary school and assured the girls of their safety.

The scare leaflets that are said to have been spread while the students were asleep caused panic among the girls who walked out of the school fearing for their lives.

The school principal Ms Rose Oteko said the students had held prayer meetings the previous night and everything seemed calm but was amazed to hear reports of the leaflets at night.

“I have only seen one leaflet with a message threatening to burn the dormitories and have since reported the incident to the police who are investigating the matter,” she said.

Ms. Oteko reiterated she had high expectations on the form four 2018 class which she said had won many trophies in the inter-school competition in the region.

“Recently we won a trophy in Mathematics and Chemistry. We have been doing quite well and have high expectations in the National Examination,” she said.

Commissioner Natembeya who addressed the school fraternity assured them of tight security adding that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was investigating the source of the leaflets.

“No one should panic because of mere threats, I request you to concentrate on your studies as I guarantee you total security,” he said.

Natembeya said the government has invested heavily on the school by posting enough teachers, building structures and equipping them hence they must safe guard the school at all costs.

Last month, Maasai Girls went on rampage after the students walked out early morning accusing a male teacher of sexual harassment. The extra county school with a population of 916 girls, was closed for a week.