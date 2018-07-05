Patel dam owner and four others arrested in Naivasha

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 10:25, Updated July 5th 2018 at 10:45 GMT +3

Mansukh Patel, the owner of the killer Patel dam in Solai. [Courtesy]

Perry Mansukh, owner of Patel Dam that collapsed killing 47 people has been arrested by Naivasha police a day after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Haji approved manslaughter charges against him.

Mansukh alongside another top manager of Patel farm Vinoj Jayakumar were arrested on Thursday and are being held at Naivasha DCI.

The charges facing them include manslaughter, neglect of official duty and failing to prepare an environmental impact assessment report.

In a statement, Haji noted that there was breach of the Milmet Dam (Solai) embankment on May 9, which claimed 47 lives and displaced hundreds of families.

The directive follows investigations that revealed the Milmet Dam’s construction was done by unqualified staff, which led to construction and design flaws.

“Upon review of the file, I have established that there is criminal culpability on the part of Water Resource and Management Authority (Warma), National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and county government officials entrusted with the mandate of inspection, monitoring and control of the safety of dams,” reads a part of the statement.

Several Water Resources Authority and National Environment Management Authority officers are also targeted over the Patel Dam tragedy that killed 47 people, left many others injured and several families displaced in Solai, Nakuru County.

They include Water Resources Authority Sub-regional Manager Tomkin Odhiambo, Assistant Technical Coordination Manager Jacinta Were, NEMA's Nakuru county officer Willie Omondi, NEMA's Nakuru environment officer Lynnet Jepchirchir, County water director Johnson Njuguna, sub-county administrator Julius Kavita and water rights officer Winnie Muthoni.

Haji said there was failure by owners of the dam, NEMA and Warma to ensure compliance to environmental compliance.

