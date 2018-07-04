Sack CS Rotich for 'killing' my libido with bad sugar: MP

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 13:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 13:50 GMT +3

A legislator who last week claimed that bad sugar has affected his sexual prowess now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa on Tuesday said the Head of State should axe the CS for opening the floodgates that led to the importation of contraband sugar to the country, which he noted has hampered the sexual performance of many young people in the country.

“To restore the natural libido for many Kenyans including young people who have significantly been affected by the poisonous and cancerous sugar, Rotich must go!” said the MP during a press briefing in Parliament.

CS Rotich in May 2017 issued a gazette notice that allowed anyone to import sugar duty free into the country. This was after an acute shortage of the commodity was reported in different parts of the country.

But Mr Barasa who was accompanied by his Saboti counterpart Caleb Amisi, explained that the CS ought to have put a ceiling on the quantity of sugar that was to be imported by traders during the window he issued.

“The CS is genesis of all the problems we are facing and perhaps he maybe party to the overwhelming importation of contraband sugar. It is high time President Kenyatta sent him packing,” said Kimilili MP.

“To ensure that sugar cartels are incapacitated and prosecuted and our dead sugar factories that are on their death bed are resuscitated, Rotich must go,” added the lawmaker

Last week, the lawmaker hit the headlines after he boldly came out and claimed that his bedroom skills have been greatly affected by ingesting unsafe sugar.

“Hii sukari tangu niache kutumia sasa mama anasema mambo iko sawa sawa (since I stopped taking sugar, my wife is now happy and approves of my performance),” said Barasa, adding that his plans to have a big family were ruined by effects of sugar, leaving him with only two children.

Mr Rotich a week ago absolved himself from blame in the matter when he appeared before joint parliamentary committee that is probing how suspected contraband sugar found its way into the country.

He told members of the committee co-chaired by Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Mandera South counterpart Adan Ali that the notice he issued did not mean that sub-standard sugar was to be brought into the country.

“The gazette notice I issued does not invalidate other existing regulations. It was only a duty free window and those in charge of licensing ought to have done so. It did not mean that we allow importation of sugar that is bad for human consumption,” explained Mr Rotich.

At the press briefing, Mr Amisi who clarified that he has no problem with his sexual life, said President Kenyatta has until the end of the week to sack the CS, failure to which they will start a process of impeaching him.

He revealed that they already have collected 25 signatures from their colleagues to kick-start the process.

“The president has until today (Friday) to crack the whip on the CS. If he does not do so, then we have no otherwise but bring a motion of impeachment against him next week on Tuesday,” vowed the Saboti lawmaker.

The Constitution requires at least a third (116) of the 349 lawmakers to sign an impeachment motion to meet the required threshold.

