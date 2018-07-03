Governor Khaemba threatens to sell county referral hospital

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 11:06, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 11:11 GMT +3

Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba at a past function. (File, Standard)

Trans-Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba is seeking mandate from residents to sell the multi-million County Referral Hospital after Members of the County Assembly slashed allocations proposed for its completion.

Consequently, the governor has ordered speaker Joshua Werunga to form a special team to conduct cost audit of the projects.

The governor was angered by the MCAs action to reduce the budget allocation for the project from Sh330 million to Sh200 million.

On Monday, Khaemba threatened to dispose off the facility arguing he is tired of witch-hunt by some individuals and that part of the money for the project had been swindled.

“I’m tired over these baseless claims of corruption and political witch-hunt. I want to ask residents to allow me sell the facility and return the money to the public,” said a furious Khaemba.

He said he is ready to return the Sh800 million that have been used in the project protesting that the MCAs and some leaders in the county were out to sabotage his development projects.

“I’m disappointed with some individuals who have reported my administration has misappropriated funds injected to the project. No single cent has been wasted and I want the senate to come and audit the project,” he said.

Khaemba directed the County assembly to evaluate the project instead of peddling rumours that money has been misused.

”These noises that I have stolen public money through the facility has to stop and I challenge the county speaker to come up with a special audit team to evaluate the entire project and I’m ready for any consequences,” Khaemba bitterly said during a meeting with MCAs.

Controversy has raged over the project since the county government purchased the property from a local tycoon.

Work at the project had in the past stalled after two residents move to court challenging the procurement procedures and its cost, the suit was however dismissed by the High Court.

The county government acquired the property in 2013 at the cost of Sh185 million.

The alleged corruption on the project has seen detective from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) conduct investigations five times and have since given the facility a clean bill.