Police looking for man suspected of defiling five-year-old girl in Kibwezi

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 07:35, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 07:37 GMT +3

Police in Kibwezi, Makueni County have commenced a manhunt for a man who is reported to have lured a five-year-old girl with a slice of bread and allegedly defiled her before disappearing.

Kibwezi OCPD Godfrey Nderitu said the suspect identified as Mutuku Mwoloti sexually assaulted the child on June 25 before disappearing.

ALSO READ: Ex-ACK Bishop charged with defilement

“Our officers are hunting for this suspect who disappeared after committing the act,” the OCPD said.

The minor’s father explained the tribulations her daughter has been going through in hospital bed after the defilement incident.

“The girl who is in nursery school was coming from school with her young sister before meeting the man. The man who is a neighbor was carrying a loaf of bread which he used to lure the girls where he would end up defiling her in his house with the other one fleeing,” the child’s father reported.

The father of five said the youngest sister after seeing the elder sister forcefully taken to bed and undressed, she ran while crying towards their home.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

However, by the time the mother of the child in company of other neighbors and Boda Boda operators arrived at the assailant’s house, he had already defiled the girl, leaving her with serious injuries.

According to the girl’s father, reports emerged from the public that the alleged defiler was suspected to be HIV positive, something that made the parents rush the girl immediately to Amref hospital in Kibwezi town where she has been undergoing treatment.