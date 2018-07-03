Addicts pick up the pieces after decades of alcohol, bhang abuse

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 00:24, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 00:27 GMT +3

Ephantus Mwangi, 50, from Kiambaa village in Githunguri at Mama Care Recovery Centre in Kiambaa during a graduation ceremony for some of the recovering addicts. [Kamau Maichuhie/Standard]

It takes a lot of courage, but Ephantus Mwangi, 50, admits he has been a bhang and cigarette smoker for the past 28 years.

He started smoking bhang in 1987, while in Form Four. Three years later, he started smoking cigarettes. He has also been engaging in gambling for the past 10 years.

For years, the tea farmer has been held captive by bhang, cigarette and alcohol addiction. His numerous attempts in the past to quit smoking were unsuccessful.

As a result of his addiction, his wife ran away seven years ago due to what he attributed to his irresponsibility.

He told The Standard that due to the addiction, he could not keep money in his pocket.

“Whenever I got some money, I spent it all on getting drunk and high. All I did was drink and smoke weed. I never thought of investing the money I got at all,” he said.

His case mirrors that of Antony, 36.

Antony, who works as a mechanic, has been a heavy drinker and smoker for the past 22 years.

The father of two said he was a chain smoker and smoked up to two packets of cigarettes in a day.

“I have been waking up as early as 5am to go and drink. I could not work before drinking. I could not stay sober as long as I had some money in my pocket,” he said.

The addiction often put him at loggerheads with his wife and family.

Similar narrative

Kevin, a 25-year-old Bachelor of Commerce graduate, started smoking bhang as a result of peer pressure in 2013 while in second year at the university.

As a result, he often skipped exams and classes. This made him graduate one year after his clasmates.

“My relationship with my family was very poor. I could not get along with anyone. It was terrible,” he said.

These are just but a few of the stories recovering addicts at a rehabilitation centre in Kiambu told this writer.

Mama Care Recovery Centre at Wangunyu village in Kiambaa Constituency is an initiative of Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

It has specialised staff among them clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, clinical officers, nurses and counselors who are spearheading treatment of the addicts.

Currently, the centre hosts 76 people.

Peer pressure

On Monday, the centre’s staff celebrated as 30 out of 76 addicts who have been undergoing rehabilitation graduated after three months.

Clinton Onyango, a clinical psychologist at the rehabilitation centre, said many of the addicts were drawn to alcohol and drug abuse due to peer pressure and weak family structures.

“Addiction is a disease that can be managed and completely healed and should not therefore be allowed to push people to the grave,” he said.

Wamuchomba said she was happy with the progress of those who were being rehabilitated.