MCAs block plan to build governor official residence Next Story
Mau settlers allege threat by policemen Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

County security committee bans night transportation of livestock

By Peterson Githaiga | Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3
Agitated residents of Kitengela  arrives at the scene to identify their stolen goats at Isinya Kajiado County on Sunday. Five people suspected to be transporting stolen livestock animals were critically injured while six others were arrested. [Photo: Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

The transporting of livestock at night has been banned.

County Commissioner David Kipkemei said the security committee's decision had been prompted by rampant theft of livestock.

ALSO READ: Police allege plot to free Iranians

The ban comes a day after five people suspected to have been transporting stolen livestock were injured while six others were arrested in Kitengela, Kajiado town, in a confrontation with Maasai morans.

The morans were said to have been trailing the suspects reportedly transporting stolen livestock in a lorry. The confrontation happened in Isinya town.

The suspects were taken to hospital by police officers. 

Six people alleged to be their accomplices were detained at Isinya Police Station. Police said they would be taken to court after investigations were completed.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The police impounded two other Lorries, one transporting goats and the other one carrying charcoal, and detained them at Kisanju along the Nairobi-Namanga road.

Mr Kipkemei has summoned the police officers who were manning the roadblocks in the area.

"We want to establish who is behind the theft of livestock in this area. Anyone found to have colluded with criminals, whether a senior or junior officer, will face the full force of the law," said the administrator.

Business came to a standstill as the police shot in the air to disperse residents who wanted to set ablaze the impounded lorries.

ALSO READ: Boy, 9 killed in daring robbery targeting pastors

RELATED TOPICS:
kajiado county
livestock
livestock theft
crime

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Man denies assaulting cousin

Man denies assaulting cousin

Man alleges assassination plot over land

Man alleges assassination plot over land

Three men caught on camera gang raping teenager jailed

Three men caught on camera gang raping teenager jailed

Pupils shocked by death of a parent

Pupils shocked by death of a parent

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited