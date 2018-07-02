Construction of Sh 1.4 billion county headquarters, new market starts

| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Abdi Kuti tries his hands on a bulldozer during the ground breaking ceremony for construction of Sh540 million ultra-modern market in Isiolo town. [Photo: Ali Abdi, Standard]

The government has commenced construction of its county headquarters and ultra-modern market at the cost of Sh1.4 billion.

On Friday, Governor Mohamed Abdi Kuti led top officials in ground-breaking ceremony of the new market that will cost Sh540 million.

The two-storey building will replace the old market that was gutted by fire last year.

The market that had been in operation under the defunct County Council of Isiolo since mid-1970s had been deemed too small to serve the growing population.

Traders are selling groceries in the open air under extreme weather since the market got burnt down.

Dr Kuti said the Chinese contractor, who is already on the site, will take two years to complete the market.

"This will be a modern market where residents can come and buy anything they need under one roof. The traders who had stalls in the old market will get first priority when the facility is opened," said the county chief.

Chinese firm, DWG International Construction Limited, will also construct a Sh870 million county headquarters whose ground breaking ceremony was led by Kuti on Saturday.

Top up

The national government had injected Sh600 million while the county will top up the balance. The work will also be completed in two years.

The governor said the new building will bring together all the departments in one compound.

The Executive is currently sharing offices with the County Assembly while ministries and departments are scattered in the town and estates, with some offices rented.

The new facility will be at the old General Hospital compound that used to serve TB and HIV-Aids patients. The patients were relocated to Isiolo Level Four Hospital in 2016.

"Our offices are scattered all-over and residents do not know the location of some departments when seeking services. When completed, the new headquarters will bring services under one roof," he said.