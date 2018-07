| Published Mon, July 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 1st 2018 at 19:38 GMT +3

Small rough diamonds are sorted at Belgian diamond company Rosy Blue in Antwerp, Belgium February 2018. [Photo: Reuters]

Angola plans a new system for selling rough diamonds as part of President João Lourenço’s efforts to increase investment, production and government revenue, a draft decree shows.

Diamond producers say they have struggled to make money in Angola due to a marketing system that obliged them to sell at below international prices, leading them to largely shun one of the world’s most exciting prospects for the precious stones.

