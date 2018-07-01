Top honcho fury over graft link

| Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 19:52 GMT +3

Following the leakage of several corruption scandals in the recent past, some powerful individuals linked to Government are said to be very furious. Indeed, one was heard swearing that there will be heavy casualties after everything calms down.

The person vowed that there will be sackings of several powerful people just to prove who is in charge. So infuriated is the top honcho that he is not picking calls from several former friends whom he has black listed.

Well, it seems the renewed fight against graft will have ‘Big fish’ paying the price for putting their itchy fingers into the cookie jar.

County official ‘dealing’ in water

A senior county official mandated to ensure enough supply of water is in a tight spot after it emerged that he owns water bowsers that sell the commodity at exorbitant prices.

Town residents are now planning a demo against him, saying they cannot continue paying him privately, while the county government collects rates for services.

The residents have to contend with just a single day of tap water in a week and sometimes they have to go without it completely. They say this is usually a ploy by the county official so as to have them pay the water vendors.

Firm chief’s costly errors

A State corporation chief has landed his firm into multi-million shilling losses following errors of judgement driven more by emotions than facts.

The boss, hired more for political reasons than ability to change the highly technical organisation, started by canceling contracts which were binding anyway.

But he got a rude shock when suppliers sued for breach of contract. One supplier is chasing Sh1 billion compensation.

And, the firm is spending a fortune to hire lawyers from Europe. Some consider this poor judgement as an economic crime.

