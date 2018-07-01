Shame of Kenyans who don’t pay Varsity debts Next Story
Kisii Kuppet branch elects new officials in by election

By Edwin Nyakang'i | Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 19:11 GMT +3
The new Kisii branch Kuppet officials were elected on Saturday. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Kisii branch members have elected new officials.

The election of a new chairman, assistant executive secretary and secretary in charge of tertiary institution took place three months after a previous by-election was disrupted by members.

On Saturday however, Laban Ouko was elected as new Chairman after garnering 623 votes, defeating his closest challenger Tom Ombwori who got 432 votes in a hotly contested poll.

Ouko will be taking over from Osoro Okondo who was appointed as the Chief Officer for Roads in the Kisii County Government.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kisii County
kuppet
Kuppet elections

