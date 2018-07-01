Ex-county minister charged with graft Previous Story
Marsabit holds annual culture festival

By Allan Mungai | Published Sun, July 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 30th 2018 at 18:44 GMT +3
Cultural dancers enjoying one of the dances in the 11th edition of Marsabit Lake Turkana Cultural Festival held Loiyangalani, Marsabit County. [Photo: Courtesy]

Around the same time each year, Loiyangalani, a small fishing town on the banks of Lake Turkana in Marsabit County, comes alive for a three-day event that celebrates culture and diversity of about 15 communities from the county.

The 11th edition of Marsabit Lake Turkana Cultural Festival went down over the weekend at the town.

Since its inception in 2008 as a five-community event under the sponsorship of the German Embassy, the event has taken a life of its own and now brings together all communities in the county.

Communities that participate in the event include El Molo, Samburu, Rendille, Turkana, Dassanach, Gabra, Borana, Konso, Sakuye, Garee, Waata, Burji and Somali.

Through the years, it has drawn numbers from across the country and the world, with mostly German tourists. This year’s event had dignitaries among them Deputy President William Ruto and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

The county government has had to pull its weight in managing the fete but the national government has now promised to provide additional funding.

On Thursday, DP Ruto acknowledged the merits of the event and announced that the Ministry of Culture would provide sponsorship.

“From next year we are going to support this event in a meaningful way. We have a great opportunity in this festival to turn fortunes of the people and make sure that they benefit from the celebration of our culture,” Ruto said.

